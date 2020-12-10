Crews put out Miami Gardens townhouse fire

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out inside a townhouse in a Miami Gardens community.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 175th Street, just after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Crews were able to put out the flames in less than an hour.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone was home at the time the fire started.

The cause remains under investigation.

