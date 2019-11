NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive fire that burned over the weekend in a Northwest Miami-Dade warehouse is out.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted pictures of heavy smoke coming from the large structure near Northwest 12th Street and 137th Avenue, Monday.

The photos show piles of asphalt that burned inside the warehouse.

No injuries were reported.

