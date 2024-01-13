NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were hard at work after reports of a light pole on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze behind a warehouse in the area of Northwest 69th Avenue and 42nd Street after receiving a call around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to find the light pole fully engulfed in flames.

Crews immediately began a defense by attacking the fire with foam while preventing the fire from spreading to a building next door.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm, due to additional crew members needed at the scene.

Firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control before eventually extinguishing it.

One patient was treated at the scene and did not require hospital transport.

Over five MDFR units remained on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

