OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters in Opa-Locka put out a fire that broke out in the kitchen of a home and came to the rescue of two pets.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the single-family residence along the 1100 block of Ahmad Street, just after 6:15 p.m., Friday.

“Fire people responded appropriately. They responded on protocol,” said homeowner Shane Rhodes, “like, they did everything. They came in with the hose, they made sure everybody was out, they made sure anybody wasn’t in there, any animals.”

Rhodes said she told crews her two cats were still inside the home.

Firefighters went inside to search and found both felines under a bed.

“They got the animals out. They made sure my daughter was OK,” said Rhodes.

Crews brought out Rhodes’ cats and gave them oxygen. They were able to revive the animals.

