NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters tackled fierce flames after the kitchen of a school cafeteria in Northwest Miami-Dade caught fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at Lillie C. Evans K-8 Center, located in the area of Northwest 76th Street and 19th Avenue, just before 12:45 p.m., Sunday.

Crews fought the flames from the roof and inside the building, extinguishing them in minutes.

Responding units were able to keep the fire from spreading, but the kitchen will need repairs.

Officials said no one was inside the school when the fire broke out.

School is out this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.