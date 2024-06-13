NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The skies opened up across South Florida on Wednesday, but the heavy rainfall did not prevent fires from breaking at homes in North Miami and Miami.

Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the first house fire near Northwest 130th Street and 10th Avenue in North Miami, just before 9:25 a.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the south side of the structure.

Firefighters quickly hosed down the flames extinguish the fire. Crews noticed gas cylinders that had ignited due to the fire, so they pulled a second hose line to cool the tanks.

The local utility company was called out to secure a downed power line and the utilities to the home.

At around 3:35 p.m., City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the second house fire in the area of Southwest 64th Court and Fifth Avenue.

Crews arrived at the scene of the blaze to fond the one-story home with smoke billowing from the rear.

A 7News viewer sent in cellphone video of the smoke and flames.

Firefighters extended hose lines into the rear of the property and found an exterior fire. They also rescued a dog from an efficiency in the rear. All other residents evacuated before crews arrived.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting five adults and three children who were displaced as a result of the fire.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit was also requested to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

