Crews put out house fire near Aventura

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to extinguish a house fire that sparked in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood near Aventura.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the one-alarm blaze near the intersection of Northeast 22nd Avenue and 192nd Street, just after 12:45 p.m., Sunday.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

7News cameras captured some damage to the front of the residence.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

