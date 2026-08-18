WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out inside a home in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house blaze near Southwest 101st Avenue and 51st Terrace, just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crews were able to knock down the flames and remained ay the scene for hours ventilating the structure and monitoring for hotspots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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