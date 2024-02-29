SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade caused damage.

7Skyforce hovered over the house on Southwest 45th Street and 122nd Avenue, Thursday morning.

Scorch marks were seen all along the roof and windows were shattered from the flames.

Police blocked off the area at around 4 a.m.

Crews were able to get everything under control but stuck around to check for any hotspots.

No one was hurt and there is no word on what started the fire.

Five people are now receiving help by the Red Cross.

