SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade home was damaged by flames, igniting a response that was through the roof. Now officials are trying to answer some burning questions.

Seven Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 3600 block of Southwest 105th Court, at around 11:20 a.m., Sunday.

“Once they were inside, they found that the fire was above their head, and they needed to pull the ceiling above them in order to fight the fire that was in the void space,” said MDFR spokesperson Rogelio Vandemas.

Officials said there were no injuries, as they continue to investigate what caused the New Year’s Eve inferno.

“The fire was just maintained to the one house that was on fire,” said Vandemas.

The blaze comes a day after a fire that ripped families from their homes in the area of Southwest 62nd Avenue and 64th Street in South Miami.

“It got real bad real quick,” said neighbor Augusto Ramos. “It was scary, yeah, it was scary.”

Ramos said he helped his neighbors escape their efficiency apartments. After seeing smoke and a charred door, he knew he had to act.

“Woke up everyone, and we just ran,” he said.

MDFR units arrived there moments later.

“They were able to basically pull their lines off the truck and put a good knockdown immediately,” said MDFR Chief Fire Officer Richard Rossell.

The efficiencies were left unlivable, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

“The most important thing, we’re all safe and no one got injured,” said Ramos.

“Very gracious to God because I’m alive, and I don’t have a single burn and we were able to get out in time,” said tenant Isaura Reyes in Spanish.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross said they are providing emergency aid to two of the tenants who were displaced in South Miami and four people impacted by the house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, including a child, as fire officials continue their investigations into both blazes.

