SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in a South Miami-Dade neighborhood was damaged by flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the one-alarm fire in the area of Southwest 163rd Court and 277th Street, at around 2:30 p.m., Sunday.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze in the one-story home under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

