SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in a South Miami-Dade neighborhood was damaged by flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the one-alarm fire in the area of Southwest 163rd Court and 277th Street, at around 2:30 p.m., Sunday.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze in the one-story home under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox