NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters tackled a smoky situation in Northwest Miami-Dade after a fire broke out inside of a home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 102nd Street and 35th Avenue, just after 12:30 p.m., Saturday.

Firefighters quickly stretched a hose line and used a ladder to gain access to the roof of the house to attack the flames.

Cameras captured damage to the house that was visible from outside after crews doused the flames.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

