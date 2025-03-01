NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a house in Northwest Miami-Dade caught on fire.

Twelve Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze on Northwest Second Avenue and 159th Street, Saturday morning.

Firefighters were seen going in and out of the home after they put out the flames.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.