NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a South Florida home was put out by crews.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the fire in the area of 8956 Northwest 187th Street, Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where fire crews worked to put the fire out.

According to officials, there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

