NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in a North Miami neighborhood battled a smoky situation after a house caught fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a call about heavy smoke coming out of a home along Griffing Boulevard, near West Dixie Highway, just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“Upon arrival, we saw smoke showing from the Charlie side,” said MDFR Capt. Alexander Agea.

7News cameras captured smoke billowing from the roof of the house, as well as several MDFR trucks and dozens of firefighters going in and out of the home.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said the home was empty.

“We quickly found out it was abandoned structure. Nobody was inside,” said Agea.

First responders shut down an intersection and a large part of Griffing Boulevard as firefighters investigated.

it was just before 8 pm when first responders got the call about heavy smoke coming out of a home.

As of late Saturday night, there was no sign of a homeowner.

The intersection on Griffing Boulevard has since reopened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.