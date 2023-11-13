MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters faced some challenges after a house went up in flames in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to scene of the blaze off Southwest 57th Avenue and Seventh Street, just after 11:30 p.m., Saturday.

“When we arrived on the scene, we had heavy smoke and flames coming from the property, which was boarded on the windows and the doors,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

In addition, officials said, the owner had items stacked to the ceiling, making it difficult to maneuver inside.

“Once firefighters made entry, they put out the fire in about 30 minutes,” said Sanchez.

No one was hurt.

“The owner does not require any assistance. We offered to call Red Cross, but he says he has somewhere to stay,” said Sanchez. “The fire remains under investigation at this time.”

