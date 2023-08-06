MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a fire broke out inside a house in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue and 38th Street, Saturday night.

Crews blocked off the street during the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

