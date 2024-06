MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out inside a home in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 157th Street and 17th Court, at around 8:45 a.m., Saturday.

Rescue crews rushed to put out the flames.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

It is unclear how the house fire started.

