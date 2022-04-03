MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire that broke out inside a home in Miami home left two people and their pet without a place to call home.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 54th Terrace, at around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived to the scene to find smoke and flames coming from a detached efficiency in the back of a home.

“They made a quick fire attack into the entry, and the fire was extinguished within five minutes,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “We are being told that a couple and a dog were able to self-evacuate before we arrived. The female adult was assessed on the scene for a minor leg injury, but she did not require treatment to the hospital.”

Crews were able to put the blaze out before it could spread any further.

Everyone inside the house made it out safely.

They will be displaced, but do not require the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

