MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue units reported to the scene of a house fire in the Shenandoah neighborhood of Miami, Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a home engulfed in flames near SW 17th Lane and SW 23rd Avenue.

Lorenzo Hernandez, the homeowner, believes the fire started with the cars that were on the property.

“Can you imagine, how do you think I feel with my house burned up?” said Hernandez.

Firefighters said a dog alerted Hernandez of the fire.

“I saw the flames. I got out of the house because I did not want to burn up,” said Hernandez.

Fire crews worked fast to escort people out of the property and to safety. Neighbors next door also asked for help as firefighters worked on controlling the fire.

“There is a two-story residential property next door, that the flames were so intense that they were beginning to affect that building,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt Pete Sanchez.

“I use a cane, I didn’t even have time to grab the cane,” said Raul Benitez who lives next door.

Within minutes, first responders got the flames under control and a thick white foam was seen covering the home and what was left of the cars outside.

According to Sanchez, the rear unit was the most affected and no longer liveable.

One person was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

“I don’t know anything. They say they will send an investigator and figure out where this fire started,” said Hernandez.

The family of the man who was treated for smoke inhalation told 7News he is doing fine and is under observation Monday night.

The American Red Cross has offered help to those affected by this fire, as the investigation continues.

