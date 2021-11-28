MIAMI (WSVN) - A garbage load inside of a truck caught fire in a Miami neighborhood.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 27th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Officials said something in the load of a garbage truck ignited, but the driver was able to dump it on the street before the flames spread to the vehicle.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire without injury.

Miami Police also responded to the scene.

