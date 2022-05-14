NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to put out a furniture fire that broke out at a warehouse in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 71st Street and 33rd Avenue, at around 4 a.m., Saturday.

Multiple units had to be at the scene to fight the flames due to the size of the structure.

“We responded shortly after 4 a.m. to this warehouse,” said MDFR Battalion Chief Angel Colom. “We had heavy fire on the west side of the building. Units entered the building and were advised that furniture might be on fire inside. Shortly after, we went to the back, and we had multiple crews extinguishing from the rear. No occupants were in the building at the time.”

Firefighters were able to douse the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.