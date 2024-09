PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Fire rescue crews put out a fire at an ALDI store in Palmetto Bay.

The incident happened at the store on Southwest 152nd street and Dixie highway, Wednesday morning.

The fire started in a freezer and was put out.

Firefighters ventilating the place before the store opened to customers.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.