NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A warehouse in Northwest Miami-Dade went up in flames.

The incident happened near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 75th Street, Tuesday.

Smoke was seen pouring from the building as firefighters worked to put out the fire and checked for exposures.

Several units were seen responding to the situation from multiple angles.

No one was hurt.

It remains unknown, at this time, what may have caused the fire.

