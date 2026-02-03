MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews got the upper hand on a fire that ignited overnight in the garage of a home in Miami.

City of Miami Fore Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Southwest 24th Terrace, just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said firefighters arrived to encounter smoke and flames billowing from the single family home which a carport attached, which is where most of the flames were.

Crews cut through the garage door and began putting out the flames. They then conducted a search of the house to ensure there were no residents inside, but the five adults who were inside — a couple, their two teenage sons and an elderly father — had already evacuated.

The occupants helped firefighters remove a dog and several pet birds from the home.

Just after 7 a.m., 7News cameras captured soot above the garage door. Officials said the fire was confined to the carport, which was completely destroyed.

However, the house sustained smoke damage and was declared unsafe.

The people who live in the home told first responders they will be staying with family members.

Officials said their preliminary investigation revealed the fire was electrical.

