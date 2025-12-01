MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters put out fierce flames after a fire sparked at a duplex in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 1800 block of Northwest 46th Street, at around 11:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from one of the units. They deployed hose lines into the structure and searched for any victims inside, but officials said the residents were able to escape safely.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames within 10 minutes. Officials said the fire appeared to have ignited in the attic space of one of the units, causing fire damage to that unit and smoke damage to the adjacent unit.

Paramedics evaluated a woman for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the nine people impacted — six adults and three children — as well as some pets.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

