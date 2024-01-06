MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out inside a Miami Shores home.

Five Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 500 block of Northeast 94th Street after receiving the call at 9:50 a.m., Saturday.

When firefighters arrived, they did not see anything upon arrival, but once they made entry, they saw a lot of smoke. They were able to contain the flames that sparked in the master bedroom of the house, officials said.

Officials said the fire was out by 10:09 a.m. No one was hurt.

It’s unclear whether or not anyone was displaced. Officials said the Red Cross was not called.

