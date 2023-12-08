SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters fought fierce flames in the Kendale Lakes section of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment building in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 84th Street, Thursday night.

Cellphone video sent in to 7News captured flames and smoke billowing from a second-floor unit.

Crews were able to knock down the flames. The unit was left charred.

No one was hurt, and no other units were affected.

