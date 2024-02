MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a smoky situation inside a parking garage in Miami.

The incident happened near Southeast Second Avenue and First Street, Wednesday morning.

Heavy smoke rose from the garage after, firefighters said, multiple cars went up in flames.

The fire was put out, and no one was hurt.

It is unclear what ignited the blaze.

