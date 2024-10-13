NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Things got heated in the cafeteria of a supermarket in Northwest Miami-Dade — literally.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to scene of a fire inside Century Supermarket on Northwest 34th Street and 32nd Avenue, at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews worked fast to put out the flames as plumes of smoke filled a portion of the building. However, officials said the flames did not spread.

No one was hurt.

As of Saturday night, it remains unclear what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.