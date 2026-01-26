WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a home in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded Sunday to call of a fire at a home on Southwest 139th Avenue and Ninth Street.

The family who lives there said they found their home on fire as they arrived from vacation.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

Firefighters were able to save the family’s three pet cats in the process. Pictures that the department shared with 7News show first reponders administering oxygen to the felines.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

