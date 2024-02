MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed to the scene of a warehouse that went up in flames in Miami Gardens.

The incident happened Monday morning on Northwest 159th Drive near Eighth Avenue.

The flames extended to power lines.

Firefighters at the scene were able to extinguish the blaze.

It is unclear what started the fire or if anyone was hurt.

