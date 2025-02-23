NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a building in Northwest Miami-Dade went up in flames.

There was a massive response from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, as more than 15 units responded to the scene of the blaze on Northwest 67th Street and 26th Avenue, just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Due to the building being vacant, officials said, crews had to remove plywood to access the interior of the structure in order to fight the fire.

Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

In video provided by MDFR, smoke was seen rising from the second story after the fire was extinguished as firefighters ventilated the structure.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

