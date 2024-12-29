SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames engulfed a house in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 254th Street and South Dixie Highway, Saturday afternoon.

Cellphone video captured flames and thick black smoke rising from the home as it burned.

Firefighters said no one was inside at the time.

The fire left the home charred, with a gaping hole in the roof.

The cause remains under investigation.

