MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews put out a fire that broke out at an unoccupied house in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 300 block of Northwest 37th Street, just after 7:30 a.m., Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames engulfing the abandoned structure and upgraded the incident to a Code 1 working fire.

Crews were able to knock down the flames within 30 minutes.

Miami Police officers temporarily shut down Northwest 37th Avenue between Third and Fifth avenues while they assisted firefighters.

No adjacent homes were affected, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

