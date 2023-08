MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a tire shop in Miami.

The incident happened near Northwest 27th Avenue and 16th Street, Tuesday.

7News cameras captured firefighters cutting through the garage’s doors to get inside.

The store sustained severe damage as the interior was scorched.

There were no injuries reported.

