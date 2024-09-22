MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames burned through a storage facility in Miami Gardens this weekend, sending one firefighter to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a structure fire at the Extra Space Storage location near Northwest 176th Street and Second Avenue, just before 10:10 a.m., Saturday.

Heavy smoke poured out the building as firefighters attacked the flames with multiple hose lines and cut holes through the roof for ventilation.

It took more than 35 fire trucks to battle the third-alarm blaze. They were able to knock down the flames.

One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

