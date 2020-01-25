Crews put out fire at school in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire that ignited at a school in North Miami, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze at Trinity Christian Academy in the area of Northwest 127th Street and Seventh Avenue, at around 7:40 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured thick smoke at the school, as crews surveyed the scene.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officials confirmed the fire was out.

No injuries have been reported.

The extent of the damage to the structure is unclear, as officials continue to investigate.

