OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rushed to extinguish a junkyard fire in Opa-Locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 135th Street, just before 10:20 p.m. on Monday.

Flames and heavy smoke stretched out from a large pile of debris up to the roof.

Officials said crews initiated a coordinated fire attack, applying water to both the debris pile and the roof.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.