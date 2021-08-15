NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a junkyard in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the one-alarm blaze in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 68th Street, Sunday morning.

Cameras showed a large, thick plume of black smoke towering over the junkyard.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

