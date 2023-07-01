NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters raced to put out flames at an apartment building in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Northwest 26th Avenue, near 68th Street, at around 10:30 a.m., Saturday.

Fire and smoke spread through the building as crews battled the flames.

Some of the windows were boarded up, forcing firefighters to remove them.

No injuries were reported.

