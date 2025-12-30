NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters knocked down flames at a home in North Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a house fire in the area of Northeast Fifth Avenue and 177th Street, just before 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crews arribed at the scene to find smoke billowing from the residence.

Firefighters were able to successfully get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

