NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters got a blazing fire under control at an apartment building in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northeast 167th Street and 15th Avenue, at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene and captured crews tackling the flames.

Firefighters opened a hole in the roof to help them get the flames under control.

No one was hurt.

It remains unclear how the fire ignited.

