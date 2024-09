MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to put out a fire at a condo in Miami Beach.

The balcony on the 14th floor was left charred in the aftermath on Tuesday.

According to officials, one person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

It remains unclear how the fire erupted.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.