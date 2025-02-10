MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flame after a caught on fire in Miami Gardens, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-alarm commercial fire on Northwest Second Avenue and 188th Street, just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday,

Crews were seen going on the roof of the two-story building to put out the flames.

More than 30 fire trucks responded to get the blaze under control and monitor the building for hotspots.

There were no injuries.

