Crews put out fire at Christian academy in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire that ignited at a school in North Miami, officials said.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at Trinity Christian Academy in the area of Northwest 127th Street and Seventh Avenue, at around 7:40 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured smoke coming out of the school, as crews surveyed the scene.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officials confirmed the fire was out.

No injuries have been reported.

The extent of the damage to the structure is unclear, as officials continue to investigate.

