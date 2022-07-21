MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have put out a fire that broke out in the eastern part of Brickell City Centre.

Nine City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the east tower, Thursday afternoon.

About 25 firefighters arrived and got to work battling the flames.

Crews were able to find the source of the fire. Officials said artificial grass on top of a ledge of the east tower caught fire.

Officials said strong winds in the area made determining the source of the flames particularly difficult.

#mfr units were dispatched to smoke showing from the 2nd floor of the east building of Brickell City Centre. On arrival, units upgraded this alarm to a Code 1 (working fire). Scene is still active so please avoid the area. No injuries reported at this time and the fire is out. pic.twitter.com/QEoywYYJ3h — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) July 21, 2022

Videos sent to 7News showed black smoke billowing from the building.

Video also showed a number of people being evacuated from the mall.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Just after 4 p.m., 7News cameras captured an active scene, as first responders walked in and out of the building and several fire trucks remained parked outside.

Cameras also showed part of the east tower charred, as residents and employees waited near the entrance.

Brickell City Centre’s east tower houses several businesses, including the rooftop bar Sugar, as well as several condos.

