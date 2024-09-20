MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews put out fierce flames after equipment at PortMiami erupted in flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 2600 block of Port Boulevard, at around 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

Cellphone video shows black smoke billowing out of a top loader used to move around containers. The flames fully engulfed the loader.

Crews arrived a shortt time later and quickly got thomgs under control.

No one was hurt.

