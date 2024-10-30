MIAMI (WSVN) - Flames ripped through the roof of a condo in Miami.

The fire broke out on top of one of the buildings at the El Lago Condominiums, near northwest 57th Avenue and Seventh Street, Tuesday night.

Residents were evacuated while firefighters climbed up to the roof and quickly put the fire out.

An investigation reveled that roofing material somehow caught fire.

