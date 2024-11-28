MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews responded to a car fire in downtown Miami.

Video posted on the social media page Only in Dade showed the car up in flames.

It happened just after 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday in a parking garage along Biscayne Boulevard Way.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames.

One person suffered from smoke inhalation.

The charred vehicle was towed away.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

